Jacqueline (Kniland) Calhoun

Jacqueline (Kniland) Calhoun Obituary
Jacqueline Calhoun (nee Kniland), age 75, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on May 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Louis Kniland (nee Sebra). Jacqueline had been employed as an Administrator in the Medical Field. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert S. Calhoun; her loving daughter, Dawn L. Calhoun (Richard Simpson); her grandchildren Elsbeth, Aeron, Brianna and Brighid and her brother Keith Kniland. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, May 13, 2019 11:00 AM-12 Noon at The Spencer T. Videon Funeral Home at the Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on May 7, 2019
