Jacqueline Farnsworth (Lichota) “Jackie”, age 71 of Aston, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2019. Jackie worked as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Chester for 35 years. Daughter of the late Joseph Lichota; sister of the late Lorraine Bennett. Survivors: Devoted wife of Larry; loving mother of Larry, Jr., James (Donna); also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie, James, Jr., Michael and Mark; her mother Audris Lichota; sisters Christine Reinoehl, Marionette (Anthony) Shahadi; brothers Joseph, Jr. (Joann) Lichota and Michael Lichota. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 9:00- 9:45 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass 10:00am Interment Private Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Jackie’s name can be made to the @ donate.cancer.org Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019