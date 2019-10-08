|
|
Jacqueline J. File Bacon age 62 of Aston, formerly of Parkside, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry P. Bacon. Daughter of the late Samuel and Mildred File. Dear mother of Lawrence Barlow, Jacqueline Barlow, Jillian Barlow and the late Jason Barlow. Sister of Suzanne (Chuck) McCausland, Lawrence File, Donna (Bob) Jackson, Nancy File, Margie (David) Lohin and the late Marybeth (Bob) Leonard. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She touched so many people throughout each chapter of her life and left the world a better place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph, Concord Rd. Aston. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019