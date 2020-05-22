Jacqueline Theresa Hodges
1937 - 2020
Jacqueline Theresa Hodges (nee McDermott), passed away on May 21, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Jacqueline was born on August 3, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles, her son, Charles, Jr., her sister, Theresa, and brother, Joseph. She graduated from John W. Hallahan High School in 1955 and worked for the US Department of Agriculture until her retirement in 2005. Her survivors are her daughter Cathleen, her daughter Patricia (Fran), her son Bill (Kathleen), and her grandchildren Kristina (Michael), Charles (Lindsay), Francis, Jr. (Amanda), Andrew, Sean, Joshua, Patrick, Victoria, and Ryan as well as her 3 great grandchildren Michael, Harper, and Kiera. She is also survived by her sisters Sister Patricia McDermott, IHM, and her sister Karen (Thomas). Her favorite hobbies were spending time with her family, being at the family shore house in North Wildwood, traveling with her friends, and gardening. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
