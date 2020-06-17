Jacques B. Harmon
1942 - 2020
Jacques B. Harmon, lovingly known as Jackie, age 79, was born on May 14, 1942 in Wicomic, Maryland to the late Andrew and Mildred Robinson. He departed this life on June 9, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center peacefully surrounded by his family members. Jackie attended the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jackie was a devoted member of Temple Baptist Church in Chester. Jackie worked for the Chester City Sanitation Department until he became disabled. Jackie was well respected and loved throughout the city and was known for his great interactions with all people, his great sense of style, his neatness, and beard. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Mildred Robinson. Jackie is survived by his son Wayne Rowe; daughter-in-law Demetreus Rowe; three grandchildren: Xander Rowe, Rakhim Rowe, and Naeem Rowe; four brothers: Daniel Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, William Robinson, and Stephen Robinson; one sister Edna Robinson and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. We will surely miss the presence of our handsome and loveable brother. Jackie will never be forgotten and may his soul rest in peace in a special place where he will be watching us, the people who loved and cherished him. Love and miss you Jackie. Viewing: Friday, June 19, 2020 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, 1100 Kerlin Street, Chester, PA. Service: 11:30 AM Family Only Interment: St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
EARL L. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - Chester
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
11:30 AM
EARL L. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - Chester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
EARL L. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - Chester
1100 Kerlin Street
Chester, PA 19013
610-874-2877
