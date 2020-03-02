Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Aleardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Aleardi Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Aleardi Sr. Obituary
James A. Aleardi, Sr. “Jim”, age 92 of Aston, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on Feb. 29, 2020. Husband of the late Josephine Helen Aleardi Survivors: Devoted father of Bernadette (Tom) Nolan, Maria Brunetto, Jimmy, Jr. (Marie) Aleardi, Michael (Cindi) Aleardi. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his 10 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing & funeral Fri. 8:30- 10:00 AM at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral Mass: 10: 30 am St. Joseph Church. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Jim’s name can be made to St. Joseph Building Fund @ 3255Concord Rd. Aston Pa. 19014 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -