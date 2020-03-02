|
|
James A. Aleardi, Sr. “Jim”, age 92 of Aston, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on Feb. 29, 2020. Husband of the late Josephine Helen Aleardi Survivors: Devoted father of Bernadette (Tom) Nolan, Maria Brunetto, Jimmy, Jr. (Marie) Aleardi, Michael (Cindi) Aleardi. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his 10 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing & funeral Fri. 8:30- 10:00 AM at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral Mass: 10: 30 am St. Joseph Church. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Jim’s name can be made to St. Joseph Building Fund @ 3255Concord Rd. Aston Pa. 19014 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020