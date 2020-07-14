1/1
James A. Dragoni Sr.
James A. Dragoni, Sr., age 91, of Brookhaven PA, entered into eternal life on July 13, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Jim was a graduate of Chester High School. He retired as an Assistant Manager of Paper Mill Operations for Scott Paper Company following a 40+ year career, which began on the production line. After retiring from Scott Paper Company, Jim was asked to return, for an additional five years as a consultant, including the overseeing of the operations during the opening of a new plant in Kentucky. Jim was a devout Catholic and he loved spending time with his family. His happy place was on his boat in North Cape May, fishing and enjoying the company of the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, “Sweetie.” He was the son of the late Emidio and Ernestina (Angelina) Dragoni, the husband of the late Dorothy Conner Dragoni, and the father of the late Maureen Anne Dragoni. Survivors: his children: James A. Dragoni, Jr., Dorothy M. Dragoni, and Michael J. Dragoni (Gina); grandchildren: Cynthia R., Andrew J., Britney N., Gianna C., Victoria A., Michelle M., Michael J., Christina D and Tiffany. Visitation: Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Funeral Mass: Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Maureen Anne Dragoni Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o DCCC Educational Foundation, 901 S. Media Line Rd., Media, PA 19063 (please note that the donation is for the Maureen Anne Dragoni Memorial Scholarship Fund). Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
