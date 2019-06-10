|
James A. McAteer, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on January 2, 1928, Jim resided most of his life in Delaware County, PA and was a son of the late William and Bridget (Carr) McAteer. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He began his career with Pennsylvania Railroad in 1950 and began his distinguished IBEW career in 1968, when he was initiated into Local 2271 in Philadelphia. Jim served as his local’s general chairman then as secretary-treasurer and assistant general chairman of System Council Number 7 and finally as the System Council’s general chairman. He was appointed an International Representative in 1979 and was assigned to the Tenth District, which services the IBEW’s Railroad Branch. Jim served as secretary-treasurer and president of System Federation Number 1 of the Railway Employees Department of the AFL-CIO, as chairman of the Amtrak Labor-Management Productivity Council and as a member of the Second Division National Railroad Adjustment Board. He retired in 1993. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette J. (McKenna) McAteer; son, James T. McAteer; and siblings, Mary, Margaret, John, Alice, Tom, and Joe. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Chance (Ernest) of Punta Gorda, FL; son, John F. McAteer (Beth) of Folsom, PA; stepchildren, Roy, Joanne, Mark and Michael Farthing; brothers, William McAteer (Rosemary) of FL and Francis McAteer (Jean) of PA; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s name to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory 302-368-9500
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019