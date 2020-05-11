James Adam McAteer
James Adam “Jimmy” McAteer, age 34, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of Joseph and Carla McAteer (nee Hansen). In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his siblings Joseph, Amy, Anna and Noah, his nieces and nephews, Kendall Taylor, Cayden, Tygh and Elle and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, Michael, his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment are private. Contributions in Jimmy’s memory to Handi-Crafters, P.O. Box Box 72646, Thorndale, PA 19372 would be appreciated. https://handi-crafters.org/support/donate-now/ Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
