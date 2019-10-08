|
James Anthony Pearlingi “Tony”, of Clifton Heights, PA, age 76, passed away peacefully October 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Jason. Survived by wife, Eileen (nee Anderson). Devoted Father of James, Michael, Matthew. Dear Brother of Jeannie (Omar) Henderson and the late Maurice (Angie) Pearlingi. Tony was the son of original owner of Jim’s Steaks West Philadelphia (originally Jim & Millie’s). He is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy, Class of 1962 Tony had 30 years of combined service to Penn Central and Amtrak Railroad, he retired in 2003. He was an avid pinochle player with family and friends at Schoolhouse Senior Center Folsom and he was an Umpire for Collegiate Softball from 1973 – 1982. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, October 9 after 6:30pm and Thursday October 10, 9:30am O’Leary Funeral, 640 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass 10:30 Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his name to Valley Forge Military Academy, 1001 Eagle Rd.Wayne, PA 19087 Arr. O’Leary F.H (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019