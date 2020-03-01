|
James B. Haley, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on February 26, 2020. Born in Frackville, PA in 1934, he was the son of the late Peter F. and Marie F. (nee Murphy) Haley. James graduated from Shenandoah High School, Class of 1952, and served honorably in the US Army from 1954-56. He worked at Merion Golf Club until he retired. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Havertown, PA. He enjoyed golf and was a fan of Notre Dame football and basketball. James was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Walsh) Haley; loving father of James B. Haley (Barbara) and Daniel E. Haley; predeceased by his siblings Margaret Felsburg, and Edward, Anthony, William, and Robert Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5:30-8 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and 10:30-11 AM Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, PA 17901, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2020