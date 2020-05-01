(8/8/1930-4/29/2020) JAmes "Jim" Barr, age 89, passed away on April 29 at the Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. Jim was born in Lower Merion Towhship and raised in Ardmore where he bragged to his young children that his Saint Colman’s basketball team had “the highest gym ceiling in the world” (the ceiling was the sky since their gym was actually the two hoops in the playground). Jim led a storied and generous life. Jim was an exceptional athlete at Lower Merion High School and was later inducted into the LM athletic Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation, he went on to play football and start for three seasons at Penn State for legendary coaches Rip Engel and Joe Paterno. After graduating, he began his career with Scott Paper Company which led he and his wife and high school sweetheart Jean, to live in Wisconsin, Ohio and Maine before moving back to the suburbs of Philadelphia and residing in Broomall. While living in those states, he played semi-pro football, coached little league, played fast pitch softball, and refereed high school basketball and football. It was in the Marple-Newtown area that he began to provide his devotion of giving back to the community by coaching Marple Jr Tigers football, Broomall Little league baseball, and St. Anastasia CYO basketball (where all eleven of their children went to grade school). He later became president of both Broomall Little League and the Marple Jr. Tigers. In addition, Jim served as a township commissioner in Marple Township in the 1980’s. Jim’s love of sports and helping kids continued even after his children were grown. After retiring from Scott Paper, Jim was able to combine his passion for sports and desire to help others as an Equipment Manager for the “Battling Bulls” at Glen Mills School. While there, he formed many strong, supportive connections with both staff and the court-adjudicated young men at GM. His amazing wife Jean was always supportive of his endeavors and was always by his side. His single most wonderful attribute was his love for his children. He had the gift of making each of his 11 children feel special. He continued to demonstrate his love of family by attending the games and special events of all his grandchildren through his eighties. His impact on family and others will be everlasting. Jim was predeceased by the best wife and mom Jean and his two sons Jim (Nancy) and Joe (Regina) and his later years companion Adele Juzi. Jim is survived by his children Michael (Barbara), Kevin (Debbie), Sue Dellipriscoli (Mike), Kellie Scollard (Tom), Mary Clary (Jim), Debbie Starratt (Jeff), Pat (Laura), Lisa Litwinko (Kevin), Matt (Damika). In addition, Jim is survived by his adoring 36 grandchildren and 34 great grandkids. We would list all the names, but the cost of this obituary would grow exponentially and there would be a strong chance we would miss a name, or a new great grandchild would be born before this obituary is printed. The services and interment will be private. Please join the family in early August around Jim’s 90th birthday (Aug. 8th) to celebrate this man’s truly wonderful life. Details will be sent to family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we would like contributions sent to The Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence (20 East Cleveland Ave., Norwood, Pa 19074 – attn. Kevin Barr). Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 4, 2020.