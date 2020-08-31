1/
James Bell "Jim" Bullitt III
James Bell “Jim” Bullitt, 86 years, of Little Britain, PA, passed away on August 10, 2020. Jim was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Media and Swarthmore, PA. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1956. Shortly after graduation, he married Edith Bringhurst Farnum and they settled in the Philadelphia area where they raised four children. Jim had a long, successful career as a commercial banker with Fidelity Bank and Bank Leumi. However, Jim most relished time spent with his family, especially during their many trips to Vermont and Maine to gather with his larger, extended family. Jim had a passion for flying, fly fishing and other outdoor activities. His children have many fond memories of their parents loading all four children and numerous dogs into his small private plane for their journeys north. A few years after Edith Bullitt’s passing in 1993, Jim met Sue Barrett at a dog training class. They later married in 1999 and moved to their 25-acre farm in Little Britain, PA, where they shared a passion for breeding, raising and training Labrador Retrievers. They could typically be found on the weekends at local obedience training trials or visiting garage/mud sales where they collected vintage goods that they stored in their large dairy barn. Jim especially enjoyed these quiet retirement years in the country and loved farm life. Jim and Sue were fortunate to be embraced by the local Amish community who provided enormous support to Jim after Sue’s sudden passing in 2018. Jim is survived by his sisters; Evelyn Hausslein (Robert), Margaret Pough, and Laura Despard (Jim) and brother, Julian Bullitt, as well as his children, James B. Bullitt IV (Anne), Edith Ryan (John), Randy Bullitt (Leslie) and Henry Bullitt (Betsy), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his wives, Edith Farnum Bullitt and Sue Barrett Bullitt, parents James Bell Bullitt Jr, Laura Crudup Bullitt and step-mother Virginia Gibson Bullitt, as well as his sister Virginia Leith and sister-in-law Marion Bullitt. Services and burial are private. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home. Online Condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
August 30, 2020
Uncle Jim. You will be missed greatly. Love to all my Bullitt cousins in this time of sorrow and loss. We will remember him for his many moments when he brought us fun and joy and family in a package that was one of a kind. RIP
Ken Leith
Family
