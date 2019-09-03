|
1925-2019 James C. “Jim” Armstrong, 93, died August 30, 2019 at Homeland Center in Harrisburg, PA. Born in Chelsea, son of the late Joseph G. and Matilda B. Goodley Armstrong, he lived in Chelsea, Kennett Square and Lancaster before moving to his last residence in 2015. Jim served in the US Marines during World War II. He was an electrician in IBEW local union #654 for 41 years, retiring in 1988. He attended Boehm’s Chapel in Willow Street, PA and enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He was husband of the late Joy Fritz Armstrong who died September 30, 2008; father of the late James Michael Armstrong and was predeceased by his seven siblings. He is survived by his children, Linda J. (Len Zazetski), David (Gretchen), John (Andrea), Daniel (Louann), Stephen and Andrew (Crystal) Armstrong, also nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 7 to 9 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 10 AM. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019