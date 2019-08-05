|
|
James C. Clark, age 92, of Brookhaven, PA, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born to the late James V. and Virgie L. (Dawson) Clarke on August 13, 1926. He was raised in Chester, PA, married and lived in Aston, PA, for 12 years before moving to Brookhaven, PA, for the past 55 years. James served in the U.S. Navy during WWII spending most of the time in the So. Pacific & China. He was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, China Service Medal, Navy Occupational Service Medal with Asia Clasp, American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Mr. Clark was the Assistant Manager in the Engineering Department for Bell Telephone Co. of PA for 40 years. James was drafted in 1944 with Baseball’s Boston Braves. Mr. Clark was a member of Faith Community Church and a life member of the VFW Post #3460 Media, PA. He was the coach for Brookhaven Teener League Baseball and Basketball and a member of Delco’s Baseball Hall of Fame. Husband of the late Doris E. (Wood) Clark; brother of the late Artie Clarke of Parkside, PA, and great-grandfather of the late McKayla Grace Platt. Survivors: Daughter: Karen (the late Bill) Platt; son: Steven James (Peg) Clark; Grandchildren: William (Joanne) Platt, Kelly (Vic) Burgos, Kaitlyn (Dan) Seger, Steven Clark and Kevin (Lisa) Clark; Great Grandchildren: Emily, Kati and Megan Platt, Victoria and McKenzie Burgos, Nora Rae Seger and Hailey Elizabeth Seger. Visitation: Thursday, August 8th after 10:00AM at Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Service: Thursday, August 8th at 11:00AM at the church. Interment with Military Honors: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; Faith Community Church at the above address and/or VFW Post #3460, 11 Hilltop Road Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019