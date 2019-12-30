Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Hall Obituary
James C. Hall, age 81, a longtime resident of Middletown Township, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Jim was a graduate of St. James Boys’ High School. He was the owner and operator of Auto Collision Technicians before his retirement. He was the son of the late William A. and Katharine Hall; husband of the late Marie (Kyle) Hall, and brother of the late William Hall. Survivors: Children: Colleen Carullo (Michael), Kathleen Mancill (Alan), James P. Hall, and Kelly Rigby (William). 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, January 4th, from 9:30am-11:15am at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 4th, at 11:30 am at Nativity B.V.M. Church. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -