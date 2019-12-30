|
James C. Hall, age 81, a longtime resident of Middletown Township, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Jim was a graduate of St. James Boys’ High School. He was the owner and operator of Auto Collision Technicians before his retirement. He was the son of the late William A. and Katharine Hall; husband of the late Marie (Kyle) Hall, and brother of the late William Hall. Survivors: Children: Colleen Carullo (Michael), Kathleen Mancill (Alan), James P. Hall, and Kelly Rigby (William). 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, January 4th, from 9:30am-11:15am at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 4th, at 11:30 am at Nativity B.V.M. Church. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019