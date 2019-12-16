Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for James McDevitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. McDevitt Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. McDevitt Sr. Obituary
James C. McDevitt, Sr., 83, of Glenmoore, PA, passed away on December 14, 2019. Born in Upper Darby, PA in 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Ann (nee McHugh) McDevitt. James served honorably in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion #0646 and the . For his first job, he hung signs for Berm Studios. James was the owner of Great Valley Auto Salvage, Malvern, PA. In his free time, he enjoyed attending car shows, collecting antiques, playing horseshoes, fishing, and picnics. James loved his wife and his family very much. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Hartman) McDevitt; loving father of James C. McDevitt (Doreen), Thomas F. McDevitt, Michael P. McDevitt (Heather), Janice A. Shenberger (Charles), and Penny Kubin (Nicholas); caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Nancy O’Donoghue (Joe), Marie Savinese, Bernadette McClean (Tom), Betty Devinney, the late Thomas McDevitt, and the late Rosie McWilliams. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-9 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and 8:30-10:15 AM Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -