1/
James Clarke Cain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clarke Cain age 93 of Glenolden passed away on October 30, 2020. Clarke was a Captain at McAllister Tugboats and was a docking pilot for the Port of Philadelphia where he retired over 30 years ago. He was also a WWII Merchant Marine. He is predeceased by his great granddaughter Lily Cain. Survivors: Beloved husband of Edith G. Cain, loving father of Bob Cain, Wallace Cain and Clarke Cain, cherished grandfather of Robert, Kristine, Michael and Lisa, great grandfather of 4, dear brother of Bob Cain, Ann Ageneroad and Eleanor Brannin. Also a beloved friend to many neighbors Services are private In lieu of flowers contributions to the Loaves and Fishes, 703 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA 19076 would be appreciated. Online Condolence: www.mcgfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved