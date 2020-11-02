James Clarke Cain age 93 of Glenolden passed away on October 30, 2020. Clarke was a Captain at McAllister Tugboats and was a docking pilot for the Port of Philadelphia where he retired over 30 years ago. He was also a WWII Merchant Marine. He is predeceased by his great granddaughter Lily Cain. Survivors: Beloved husband of Edith G. Cain, loving father of Bob Cain, Wallace Cain and Clarke Cain, cherished grandfather of Robert, Kristine, Michael and Lisa, great grandfather of 4, dear brother of Bob Cain, Ann Ageneroad and Eleanor Brannin. Also a beloved friend to many neighbors Services are private In lieu of flowers contributions to the Loaves and Fishes, 703 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA 19076 would be appreciated. Online Condolence: www.mcgfh.com