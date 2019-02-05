Home
James D. Parmiter

James D. Parmiter Obituary
On February 3, 2019, James D. Parmiter, loving husband of Nancy nee (Light) Parmiter, loving father of James (Jan) Parmiter and David Parmiter, brother of Jon Parmiter and Suzanne Sturni, grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 3. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, February 7, after 11:30 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Interment in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial gifts may be sent to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or go to donate.lovetotherescue.org and click on Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone and complete the requested information. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
