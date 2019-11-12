|
|
James E. Quigley, Jr., “Jim”, age 90, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Newtown Square and Upper Darby, on November 10th, 2019. James served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Connaghan) and precious son of the late Marie E. and James E. Quigley, Sr. Survived by his loving children, James G. Quigley (Margaret) and Nancy E. Quigley (Paul J. Doyle); his cherished grandchildren, Julia N. Doyle, Daniel Joseph Quigley (Kimberly) and Joshua Thomas Quigley (Jenna); his adoring great-grandchildren Makenzie Rose and Alyssa Marie; his devoted brothers John T. Quigley and Thomas J. Quigley; his caring sister Mary Ellen Steck, and his dearest companion Kay Marley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, November 15th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM, at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA 19317. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019