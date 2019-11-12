Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
160 Ridge Rd.
Chadds Ford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" Quigley Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jim" Quigley Jr. Obituary
James E. Quigley, Jr., “Jim”, age 90, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Newtown Square and Upper Darby, on November 10th, 2019. James served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Connaghan) and precious son of the late Marie E. and James E. Quigley, Sr. Survived by his loving children, James G. Quigley (Margaret) and Nancy E. Quigley (Paul J. Doyle); his cherished grandchildren, Julia N. Doyle, Daniel Joseph Quigley (Kimberly) and Joshua Thomas Quigley (Jenna); his adoring great-grandchildren Makenzie Rose and Alyssa Marie; his devoted brothers John T. Quigley and Thomas J. Quigley; his caring sister Mary Ellen Steck, and his dearest companion Kay Marley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, November 15th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM, at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA 19317. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -