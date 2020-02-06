|
Mr. James Edward Zahner (Jim), age 68 of Kennett Square, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was the husband of Diana Rose (Sinton) Zahner. He was born on May 25, 1951 in Philadelphia, the son of the late David and Florence (Charlton) Zahner. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his step-sons Sean Quinn and Patrick Quinn (Carrie); his late brother, David Zahner (Gerry), his brothers William Zahner (Rosemary), John Zahner (Kathy), Tom Zahner (Irene), and many nieces and nephews. Jim loved his family very much. Jim worked for the New Bolton Center as an Animal Handler. In his free time he enjoyed weekends on the Sassafras River in Galena, MD where he enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities. He will be missed by so many, especially his dog Abby. He was a father figure to many, a great friend, animal lover, avid sports fan, and greatly loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19234 where were services will be held at 1 PM. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2020