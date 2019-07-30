Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
James F. Barkhymer, 87, of Clifton Heights, a retired GE quality control inspector, died of natural causes July 27 at ManorCare in Yeadon, Pa. During more than 35 years with General Electric, Mr. Barkhymer was involved in the testing of ballistic missiles and defense satellite communications systems. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and extended trips to Cape Canaveral for test support. Mr. Barkhymer remained with GE aerospace after it merged with Martin Marietta, which merged again to become Lockheed Martin in 1994. He retired in 1997. James is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Helen; 3 children: Robert (Sharon), James (Eileen) and David; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Lynne Wheat. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:00 AM, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service, Thursday 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
