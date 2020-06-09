James F. Gusler 62, a longtime resident of Aston, died June 7, 2020 at home. Jim was last employed at Martin’s Run in Security for 15 plus years and previously worked at Grief Brothers He was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1976. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church and a former member of Lenni AC Club and played baseball for the Aston-Middletown Little League in his younger years. In a true Gusler trait, he had a heart of Gold and would do anything for anyone; he loved his Virginia Heritage and enjoyed visits with his Dad’s relatives. He enjoyed the mountains and the beach, sitting around shooting the breeze. He was funny and fun to have a conversation with and he loved talking to his mom on the phone every day. Jim was a good husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Jim was the son of the late James A. Gusler and he is survived by his mother Joan Manuel Gusler, the Love of his life, Alice Love Gusler; his children, Regina Gusler, Matthew Gusler, Jessica Ferguson, Kelly Ferguson, Justine Gusler and Jeremy Gusler; his siblings, Joan M. Gusler Clarke (Late Tom), Edward Gusler (Karen), Andy Gusler (Mary Beth), Taylor Gusler, Tracy E. Kohl (Bob) and Mark S. Gusler (Kelley); also, 10 grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions to the COVID-19 virus, his mass and burial will be private. Donations to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014.



