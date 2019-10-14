Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
James F. McLaughlin


1942 - 2019
James F. McLaughlin Obituary
James F. Mc Laughlin, Jr., Age 77, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on October 7, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia in 1942, he was the son of the late James F. and Doreen (nee Burke) Mc Laughlin.
James was the devoted father of Jim (Kathleen), Annie McLaughlin and Chrissy Bastian (Bob); devoted grandfather of Aaliyah, Seth, Aidan, Bobby, Bridget and J.J. also survived by his sister Doreen Raymond (Phil) and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation 8:45-9:50 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 East Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, 562 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19044
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg By: Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2019
