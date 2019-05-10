|
James P. Funchion “Jim” “Funch”, age 56 of Collingdale passed away on May 9, 2019 at home. Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1962 Jim was very patriotic. He was a graduate of Upper Darby High School class of 1980. An avid Eagles fan, Jim also enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, He is predeceased by his wife Joanne Funchion; sister Joyce Funchion; father James J. Funchion and his granddaughter Isabella Page. Survivors: Loving father of Catherine (Jason) Gerakaris, Laura (Glenn) Funchion, Jennifer Funchion and Michelle (Brandon) Funchion who also cared for him; beloved son of Marie Funchion; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Nathan, Landon, Jimmy, Jonathan, Lucas, Kaylynn, Alex, Leah, Jaxson and Gavin; dear brother of Maria, Pauline, Susan and Rita; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service: 11am Wednesday May 15 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 Visitation: 10-11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children Research, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019