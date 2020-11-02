James G. “Mugsy” McLaughlin, 82, of Delaware County, PA, passed away on October 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1938, he was the son of the late James and Mary (nee Doherty) McLaughlin. James was a 1956 graduate of West Catholic High School. He played football and was inducted in to the Hall of Fame there and served as a board member of the Alumni Association. James was a semi-pro football player for Clifton. He graduated from PMC (Widener University) and was a member of the AOH Division 17. James was the loving father of James McLaughlin (Shari), Terry Glennon, and Molly McCray (the late Dan); caring grandfather of Connor and Shannon McLaughlin, Riley, Tyler, and Mason Glennon, and Kayleigh McCray; also survived by the mother of his children, Bonnie Szweda. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9-11 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com