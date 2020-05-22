James H. Duffy
1925 - 2020
(1925-2020) James H. Duffy (Duff) passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was raised in Morton, lived in Norwood for almost 30 years before moving to Wallingford where he lived with his wife Rose for 40 years. A graduate of St James High School, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on the U.S.S. Monterey with future U.S. President Gerald Ford. Post War he was employed by Scott Paper Co., now Kimberly Clark, where he worked his way up to various Supervisory positions. “Duff” was an avid Golfer and was able to realize every Golfers dream of the elusive “Hole in One” the year after his retirement in 1991 and enjoyed the sport for many years to follow. He was also active in his Church for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Rose M. (DiCampli) and is survived by sons Joseph (Debi), James P., and John (Renee), four grandchildren, several great grandchildren as well as many loving and dedicated nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current health instructions, arrangements will be private. Friends and family not attending can view the service live starting at 10:30AM Wednesday at www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/ In lieu of flowers, donations in his name through: give.chop.edu. or send a check to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Condolences can be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 21, 2020
John SR, it was a pleasure working with your Pop when you and I started back in the old Scott Paper days. He was a great boss for the "Utility Cleaners".
william whittaker
Friend
May 21, 2020
John and Renee- I'm so sorry for the loss of Mr. Duffy, your Dad. I know the loss and love that pierces your hearts can't be put into words. I send my prayers and God's love to comfort your hearts and spirit during this time of deep grief. I send my sincere condolences to all your family members and hope the happy memories surface to bring light and love into your heavy hearts!
Christine Gurganus
Family Friend
May 21, 2020
You hold the football like this.... fingers on the laces and the ball against your ear. I was 12 years old. ☺
Terri Talbot
Family
May 21, 2020
On behalf of the St. James High School Alumni Association, I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers on your loss. In April 2021, the Alumni Association will remember James at their annual Memorial Mass at St. Madeline's Church in Ridley Park.
John Mooney
Acquaintance
