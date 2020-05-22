John and Renee- I'm so sorry for the loss of Mr. Duffy, your Dad. I know the loss and love that pierces your hearts can't be put into words. I send my prayers and God's love to comfort your hearts and spirit during this time of deep grief. I send my sincere condolences to all your family members and hope the happy memories surface to bring light and love into your heavy hearts!

Christine Gurganus

Family Friend