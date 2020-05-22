(1925-2020) James H. Duffy (Duff) passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was raised in Morton, lived in Norwood for almost 30 years before moving to Wallingford where he lived with his wife Rose for 40 years. A graduate of St James High School, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on the U.S.S. Monterey with future U.S. President Gerald Ford. Post War he was employed by Scott Paper Co., now Kimberly Clark, where he worked his way up to various Supervisory positions. “Duff” was an avid Golfer and was able to realize every Golfers dream of the elusive “Hole in One” the year after his retirement in 1991 and enjoyed the sport for many years to follow. He was also active in his Church for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Rose M. (DiCampli) and is survived by sons Joseph (Debi), James P., and John (Renee), four grandchildren, several great grandchildren as well as many loving and dedicated nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current health instructions, arrangements will be private. Friends and family not attending can view the service live starting at 10:30AM Wednesday at www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/ In lieu of flowers, donations in his name through: give.chop.edu. or send a check to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Condolences can be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.