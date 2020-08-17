James H. Gullborg, passed away at home in Broomall on Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 95. Born May 9, 1925 in Renovo, PA to the late Harold C and Nellie Gullborg. He attended and graduated from Renova High School in 1943, and went directly into the US Navy attaining the rank of MoMM 1/c, receiving Stars for both European-African Theatre Campaign and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. Upon return from the Navy he went back to school at Penn State studying Forestry, receiving a BS Degree in Forestry in 1950. He started working for Lewis Tree Service, becoming Manager in 1951 til the late 1950’s when he started his own business Arbor Tree & Landscaping Service on Sept 27th, 1960. Jim was active with Rotary International serving as President in 1962, for the Broomall chapter he held the extreme pleasure of never missing a meeting in 68 years. He served Rotary with the Gundaker Foundation, and the Service League Bowling Teams. He helped Marple Township with the Parks & Recreation Dept. and the Marple Tree Commission, over many years. Jim met his wife, the late Jane Mink, while they were attending school in Penn State, they were married in 1950, and she passed on July 4, 1998. He is survived by his son Glen (Ann) Gullborg, his siblings Bill Gullborg of Pittsburgh, and Anne Long Albuquerque, NM. Two grandchildren Amanda and Traci, and three great grandchildren Evin, Joshua, and Madison. Mr. Gullborg was predeceased by his daughter Shari Jo Gullborg in 2013. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service in the courtyard on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Marple Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Memorials may be sent in Jim’s name to either the Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave, Evanston. IL 60201 or Penn State University, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 200, State College, Pa 16801 Arrangements by Frank C. Videon, Broomall, PA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store