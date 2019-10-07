Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
James R. Hatton, 54, of Somers Point passed away suddenly at home on October 4, 2019. Born on March 1st, 1965, he lived in Ridley Township PA and Somers Point, NJ, graduating from Ridley High School. He most recently worked as a supervisor at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where he excelled and received many accommodations. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, love of family, and concern for others. He is survived by his daughter, Alexandria; mother, Dorothy; brother Joseph; and beloved fiancée Carol Moore. Viewing and celebration of James’ life will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ at 11AM-12PM, followed by a memorial service. Interment will be private at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019
