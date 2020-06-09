James Irwin
James Irwin, age 87, of Aston, PA, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving family. Survivors: Loving wife of 63 years: Lorraine Doran Irwin. Daughters: Linda (Peter) Monzo, Diane (Dan) Doyle, Marie (Jeff) Kaminsky. Brother Thomas Irwin. Sister: Maryellen Watson. Funeral Mass: Thursday, June 11th at 10:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Visitation: Thursday, June 11th from 9:00-9:45AM at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St. Philadelphia, PA 19130. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
