James J. Convery
(1954-2020) James J. Convery, 66 of Ridley Park died October 14, 2020 at Lankenau Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Margaret Heaney Convery. Jimmy attended West Catholic High School and was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1972. He was employed by Conrail. Jimmy was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainsmen. He coached baseball at Leedom Little League and St. Madeline’s CYO and also coached soccer for St. Madeline’s CYO and Ridley United. Jimmy fulfilled his boyhood dream of being a Locomotive Engineer for 47 years, but most important was his loving family and his three Westies, Forrester, Milo and Duncan and his Poodle, Brie. Jimmy was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Convery, Maureen Bachert, John Convery and Jane Bonthron. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Patricia A. DelDin Convery; his sons, Michael J. Convery and Joseph R. Convery (Olivia); his siblings, Kathleen Cellucci, Thomas Convery and Ann Woods; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: “High Noon” (12:00 PM) Wed., October 21, 2020 at the Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 10:45-11:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or Lankenau Hospital, 100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
10:45 - 11:45 AM
Church of Saint Madeline
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Church of Saint Madeline
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
