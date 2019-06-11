Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
James J. Glatts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James J. Glatts Obituary
James J. Glatts, 83 of Aston, passed away at the Residence at Glen Riddle on June 8, 2019. He was born in Chester to James and Margaret (nee Graham) Glatts. Jim attended St. James Catholic H.S. Class of 1953. He worked as an electrician out of IBEW local 654 electrical workers mainly at Scott Paper for most of his career. He was also a part time police officer in Aston Township and a volunteer firefighter at Green Ridge Fire Company and is a life member. Jim was a very caring man and devoted to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Glatts was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (nee Curran) Glatts; his brother Jack Glatts and his great granddaughter Shae Marie Tomlin. He is survived by his children, Liz (George) Maugle, Deb (James) Dougherty, James J. (Susie) Glatts, Joseph M. (Diane) Glatts, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his brother Fr. Joseph Glatts, his sister in law Mary Glatts and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Friday June 14 at 11:00 AM at Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. (Route 320) Wallingford. Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 pm and Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the TEARS Foundation (in memory of Shae Marie Tomlin) 11102 Sunrise Blvd. E, Suite 112 Puyallup, WA 98374 are appreciated. https://give.thetearsfoundation.org/give/235947/#!/donation/checkout Online condolences at: www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019
