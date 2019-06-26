|
|
James “Jim” J. Jordan, age 74 of Aston, PA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chester and raised in Lenni, PA, he was a longtime resident of Aston, PA. After graduating from St. James in 1962, he served in the Army during the Vietnam war. Jim was a member of the Aston Sports Hall of Fame, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, American Legion Post 926, VFW Post 6613, - Francis Marker Chapter #88 and the Lenni Athletic Club. Jim enjoyed darts, spending time at the Jersey Shore, salt water fishing, and was an avid softball player in his younger years. In addition to his parents, James J. and Elizabeth Karlunas Jordan he is preceded in death by a sister. Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice King Jordan; 2 sons, James J. (Nancy) Jordan IV and Jason R. (Heather) Jordan; 4 grandchildren, Mikayla, Jared, Alexandra and Ryan Jordan and 2 step siblings. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, 9-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 11AM. Interment will be private. Casual attire is requested for services. Donations in his memory may be made to () or Holisticare Hospice (www.holisticarehospice.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019