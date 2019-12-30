|
James J. “Jim” Mallon of Springfield, PA passed away on December, 29, 2019, surrounded by family members. Jim was born in Philadelphia on December 23, 1934, and spent most of his life in Springfield as a St. Francis of Assisi parishioner. He was the son of James G. and Margaret Mallon (nee Campbell), and the loving brother to Blanche (Shields). He graduated West Catholic High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He was recognized as a top performer and singled out for missile school in El Paso, Texas. He then was stationed in Zweibrucken, Germany. Jim spent his entire career at General Electric. Jim was the beloved husband of Joyce H. (nee Dickey) and loving father to James, Glenn (Holly), Linda (Whitlark), (Joseph) and Donna (Klaessig) (John). He was the loving grandfather to Megan, Emily, Katey, Bobby, Conor, Devin, Ava, Kyra, Rebecca, and Jean. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday January 2, 2020 9 AM Church of St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Legion, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., PO Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019