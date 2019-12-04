Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 Woodlawn Ave.
Collingdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 Woodlawn Ave.
Collingdale, PA
James J. McLoughlin Obituary
James J. McLoughlin, 82, entered eternal life on December 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was raised in SW Phila., member of MBS parish, graduate of West Catholic HS 1955 and St. Joseph University. Jim proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was a longtime resident of Collingdale and St. Joseph Church. Jim was a member of the Plasters Union Local #8. He was a friend to the Christian Brothers and Franciscans. Jim was charitable with his time, talent and treasure. Jim is preceded in death by his parents John and Katherine McLoughlin, and by his siblings Thomas, John and Sarah. Jim is survived by his sweetheart of 56 years Mary C. (née Gilligan), and children John P. (Debra), Ann Marie (Mark) Collington, Kathleen McLoughlin Shaffer, Tracy (Mike) Rasbach, and grandchildren Erin (Patrick), Bridget, Ian, Maggie, Shannon, Sarah, Charles, and Thomas; sister-in-law Dolores McLoughlin, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 9:30am St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA 19023 and to his Funeral Mass Friday 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 5, 2019
