(1934-2020) James J. Murphy 87, a lifelong resident of the Rockdale section of Aston, died on May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Rockdale to the late Thomas J. and Jennie Little Murphy. He was a signalman for Amtrak for many years, retiring on December 7, 1994 and previously worked at REA Express. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Media High School. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, the American Legion Post 926 in Green Ridge, the Military Order of the Cootie, Lenni AC, the National Association of Railway Employees, VFW Post 6613 Bonaventure Clark Post and a Life member of VFW District, and he filled every post at both organizations. He loved Notre Dame Football and watching westerns. Jim was brother of the late Francis Murphy, Elizabeth Scheivert and Mary Pazinski. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Walton Murphy; his children, Patti Oswald (David), Tom Murphy and Debby Slesicki (Ed); grandchildren, Kevin and Colleen Oswald, Matt and Shannon Slesicki; also, Jayla and Jayanna, special girls who called Jim “Pop Pop”, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and burial will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 35 New Rd., Aston, PA 19014. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.