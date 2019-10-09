Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
James J. Myers Obituary
James J. Myers, age 67, passed away on October 7, 2019 at Riddle Hospital. He was born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia, and was a graduate of North Catholic High School. James lived in the Kensington Section of Philadelphia for over 25 years before moving to Boothwyn in 1978. James had been employed by Greyhound in Philadelphia and went on to work for the Upper Chichester Township, where he retired in 2015. He was a member of the American Legion Post 951 in Ogden, and he was a proud volunteer with the Boothwyn Firehouse. James was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and enjoyed taking vacations with his family to Florida and California. James was also a member of the St. John Fisher Church, in Boothwyn. He was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Rabb) Myers, and brother of the late Charles Myers. Survivors: His loving wife of 40 years: Rosemarie Wood. Children: Kelly Cassidy (Michael) and Jeff Myers (Stephanie). Siblings: Joseph Myers and Mary Ann Snowden. Grandchildren: Lily, Chase, Zachary, and Ashlynn. Visitation: Monday 10:00 am - 11:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Memorial Service: Monday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial Donations may be made to the at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019
