James J. O’Hara 67, died at home after a lengthy illness. A lifelong Delaware County resident, he graduated in 1971 from Nether Providence High School and 1974 from Williamson Trade School as a brickmason.? He was employed by Worthington Steel Malvern, PA as a Journeyman Millwright for over 25 years until plant closures, then worked as a Radio Shack salesman. A dedicated father, he assisted numerous NPAA soccer coaches in the 1990s.? He always put his children before himself. Predeceased by his parents Nancy Prendergast O’Hara and James O’Hara.? He is survived by this wife Karen nee Hall, sons James and Joseph, sisters Nancy Donato Newark, DE and Judith Kourtz Media, PA and 5 nieces and nephews. Visitation & Funeral: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services and interment will be private. His family helped to establish St. John Chrytom Parish, Wallingford. PA; a Celebration of Life Mass will be held there at a later date when the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Health Palliative Care Program 1001 Baltimore Pike, Suite 310, Springfield, PA appreciated. Online condolences: https://www.danjolell.com/obituaries/ Arrangements by D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home 610- 874-7700
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020