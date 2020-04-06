Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. O'Hara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. O'Hara Obituary
James J. O’Hara 67, died at home after a lengthy illness. A lifelong Delaware County resident, he graduated in 1971 from Nether Providence High School and 1974 from Williamson Trade School as a brickmason.? He was employed by Worthington Steel Malvern, PA as a Journeyman Millwright for over 25 years until plant closures, then worked as a Radio Shack salesman. A dedicated father, he assisted numerous NPAA soccer coaches in the 1990s.? He always put his children before himself. Predeceased by his parents Nancy Prendergast O’Hara and James O’Hara.? He is survived by this wife Karen nee Hall, sons James and Joseph, sisters Nancy Donato Newark, DE and Judith Kourtz Media, PA and 5 nieces and nephews. Visitation & Funeral: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services and interment will be private. His family helped to establish St. John Chrysostom Parish, Wallingford. PA; a Celebration of Life Mass will be held there at a later date when the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Health Palliative Care Program 1001 Baltimore Pike, Suite 310, Springfield, PA appreciated. Online condolences: https://www.danjolell.com/obituaries/ Arrangements by D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home 610- 874-7700
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -