1943 - 2019 James J. Palmer, Sr., 76 a longtime resident of Secane passed away suddenly on September 27, 2019. Mr. Palmer was born in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Angelina Palmer. Jim was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the Insulators and Asbestos Workers Union Local 14 and the Upper Darby School District. Jim was a former coach for the Clifton Heights Boys Club, Clifton Heights PAL and Monsignor Bonner High School football team. Jim enjoyed his summer days with his family in North Wildwood, NJ. Predeceased by his sister Sallie Lavelle. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda M. (D’Antonio) Palmer; children, James J. (Christine) Palmer, Daniel J. (Heather) Palmer and Nick Palmer; grandchildren, Zachary, Maxwell, Jack, Matthew, Jake, Carter and Grace; sister, Catherine Palmer. Visitation: Thursday 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Hts. and Friday 10:00 am St. Eugene Church 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos. Funeral Mass: Friday, 11:00 am at St. Eugene Church. Entombment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019