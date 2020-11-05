James J. Robinson (JR) of West Grove, PA and Ocean City, NJ, (formerly of Chadds Ford) passed away on October 31, 2020, at age 74. He was born August 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late James F. and Dorothy (Murphy) Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eileen (Scattergood), his daughter Lyndsay Stephens (Corson), son James J., Jr, and his grand dog Charlie. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Theresa Looker (Joe), Joan Knudson (Tony), and Michael Robinson (Christine). Jim’s personality, humor, and friendship left their mark on so many people in his life. Jim was “one of a kind”. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s name can be made to the VFW Post 6650, http://www.oceancitynjvfw.org
, and Operation First Response, www.operationfirstresponse.org
. Family and friends are invited to Jim’s Graveside Service on Monday Nov. 23rd at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Check Funeral Home website for updated time of service. Full obituary and condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com