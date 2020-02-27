|
|
(1941-2020) James John Feighery, passed away February 18, 2020, in Anderson, SC. The son of Daniel and Mary Feighery, James graduated from West Catholic High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball, among other activities. At a school dance, he met Patricia McGinnis, who would become the love of his life. The couple were married on October 26th, 1963, and began their life together living in the greater Philadelphia area. While working at General Electric, James attended night school at Drexel University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. The next several decades would see the growing family move around the Northeast as James progressed through his career. In the winter of 1978, Jim became the Vice President of Manufacturing at Marathon Electric, in Wausau Wisconsin. It’s here that Jim and Pat would see their three children graduate high school and begin their adult lives. In the Summer of 1992, Jim and Pat relocated near Columbia, SC, as Jim had accepted the challenge of guiding a smaller local company through a period of restructuring. In 2000, they settled in Anderson, SC, where Jim would eventually retire. While in Anderson, Jim was an active lay minister with St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jim had a life long passion for wood working. Whether it was a home renovation project or building his wife matching book and display cases, Jim was sometimes the most content covered in saw dust. Many will remember Jim for his intellect and sense of fairness. For his wife of 56 years, and his family; Jims’ gentle nature, exceptional patience and twinkling blue eyes will be dearly missed. James is survived by his wife Patricia and children: James Jr. and Susan of Stockton, Ca., Patti Feighery-Boynton (Anna) of Ozark, Alabama as well as a sister, Mary of Philadelphia, Pa. and two brothers, Daniel (Jean) of Fairfax, VA, John (Jean) of El Paso, TX. His brother, Edward (Elena) of Oakland, Md preceded him in death late last year. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as his mother in law, Kay (Fauth) McGinnis. Visitation will be 11:00 to 12:00 on March 7th, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson. A Funeral Mass for Jim will directly follow the visitation. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the and the Red Cloud Indian School. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020