James “Jim” Joseph Cartafalsa, 62, of Norwood, Pennsylvania, left our world far too soon on March 18, 2019. Jim was a lifetime resident of Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Jim grew up in Prospect Park and was a proud graduate of Interboro High School. He was a man of the people and enjoyed his work as a bartender at several local establishments, most recently the Four Points Sheraton in Philadelphia. He prided himself on being an “old fashioned” bartender who prioritized and built relationships and connections with his patrons. Jim was one of a kind: a true artist, poet, writer, philosopher, music guru, and conversational artist. He marched to the beat of his own drum and experienced the world deeply and personally. Jim’s true passion was his writing. Be it short stories or poetry, his words gave a glimpse into how he experienced life in his heart and mind conveying an outlook that was refreshingly unique and soulful. Jim was someone who was never too proud to share his feelings and cared deeply for others. He believed in the power of kindness, and often found ways to pay it forward, in an effort to do his part in making the world a kinder place. He was particularly proud of his two sons, Jimmy and Justin, as anyone who interacted with him could tell you. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James V. and Madeline (nee Cohee) Cartafalsa. He is survived by his two sons James (Tara) Cartafalsa and Justin (Allie) Cartafalsa, and his brand-new grandson, James Christopher Cartafalsa. His siblings, Benedict (Chris) Cartafalsa, Sue (Rich) Santangelo-Fister, and Steve Cartafalsa, as well as his loving companion, Barbara Cummings. He will also be missed by his many extended family members and dear friends. Relatives & friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by a Memorial Service & a Sharing of Memories promptly at 7:00pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to an organization near and dear to Jim’s heart: Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019