James “Jimmy” Karl Alexander, age 69, of Lester, PA sadly passed away on May 17, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA in 1950, he was the son of the late Walter & Ruth (née Puckett) Alexander James was the loving father of James Alexander of Upland, PA & Christina (née Alexander) Woodson of Darby PA; caring grandfather of Zachary of Virginia, Kristina of East Fallowfield PA, McKenzie of East Fallowfield, & Joshua of Philadelphia PA; beloved fiancé of Donna Wolf of Lester, PA; Dear brother of Virginia “Ginny” , Walter, Beverly, Paul, Russell, Waltena, Elizabeth Ann, Kathleen, Raymond, & the late Ruthie. James was a machinist for IMCO of Moorestown, NJ for 30 + years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening & handy work and diy projects around his home. He was always out and about with his dog “Pimp”. A Celebration of Life Ceremony for James will be held at a later date due to the pandemic that is occurring.
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020.