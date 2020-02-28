|
|
James Langdon Bucklin, 88, of Broomall, PA, passed away at home in the presence of his loving family on February 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Nancy Nicks Bucklin; sons, James J. Bucklin, Thomas E. Bucklin, Brian C. Bucklin (Caitlin Skrdla); daughter, Michele Bucklin Curtis (Paul A. Curtis); daughter-in-law, Dianne A. Bucklin; brother, Louis L. Bucklin; sister, Peggy Anne Farley; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Joseph J. Bucklin, and his brother, Langdon C. Bucklin. Jim attended the Church Farm School in Paoli, PA, and Bartram High School, in Philadelphia, PA. He served in the Army Airforce where he became a Certified Jet Mechanic working on the P-80 Shooting Star Jet Fighter. He also was in Special Services Orchestras playing several instruments. He was a self-employed Insurance Adjuster, Accident Investigator, and Reconstructionist working for Insurance Companies and Attorneys. At the same time, he was an accomplished musician using his talent as a composer, arranger, and performer. In the 50’s, he collaborated on music for several films, and also arranged and directed recording sessions for popular music artists in the 50’s and 60’s. He also played with various musical combos in the tri-state area, and was a member of the Musicians Unions 384 and 77. Jim loved his family and his home. He was a devoted husband and father, had a wonderful sense of humor, was a good listener, and always gave his best in all he did. He believed in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and the gifts of eternal life and the forgiveness of sins through Jesus Christ. “God Be with You Till We Meet Again.” Visitation: Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike at Lynn Blvd, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike at Lynn Blvd., Upper Darby, PA. Memorial Contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To view Jim’s full obituary please visit www.donohuefuneralhome.com Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020