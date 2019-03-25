|
|
1934-2019 James M. McKniff, 84, lifelong resident of Eddystone died March 22, 2019. James was a 1952 graduate of St. James High School and was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, was past Commander at the VFW Post #1521 and past Chaplain at the American Legion Post #844. James was employed at the Phila Naval Ship Yard for 35 years before retiring in 1990. He loved the shore, fishing, crabbing and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine D. Austin McKniff; his parents, Alexander J. and Margaret M. O’Brien McKniff; and his brothers, Alexander J. McKniff, Jr. and William F. McKniff. Survivors: Children, Catherine “Cathy” Schafer (William), Margaret “Meg” Lipchock (George) and James McKniff, Jr.; sister, Sarah T. Klepacki; also, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Memorial Mass: 10 AM Friday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Coatesville Med. Center Voluntary Service #135, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019