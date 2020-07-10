James M. Russell, 72, of Sharon Hill, PA passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 after a long illness. Born and raised in Folcroft and later moved to Glenolden, he graduated from Interboro High School where he ran track for their team. He met his wife in 1966 at a Holy Cross dance and they were married in 1970. James joined the United States Navy and served from 1966 to 1970 where he trained in electronics and radio communications. He then was stationed in Morocco where he utilized his skills in morse code. After his military service was complete, he worked as an ironworker for most of his life in the Ironworkers Local Union 399. He and his wife welcomed their daughter in 1973. Jim enjoyed playing many sports and had many hobbies that he loved including ice hockey, tennis, billiards and fishing. He was an avid golfer and could always be found on the course with his brother, brother in law and friends on weekends. Jim was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. One of his greatest talents that he loved sharing with others was his ability to play the piano by ear. He taught himself in his younger years and carried the love of playing beautiful music throughout his life. Mr. Russell also had great fun volunteering as a coach for his daughter’s softball team for the Police Athletic League. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and was always the life of the party. He was loved and will be missed by all. James is survived by his wife, with whom he just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Linda (nee Scattareggia) Russell, his daughter Cristina Loutfi (George Loutfi), his beloved granddaughters Olivia Loutfi and Mya Loutfi. He always said they were the “loves of his life.” Surviving Siblings: the Reverend William Russell, Margaret Hamel and Catharine Mooney He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Russell, Catharine (nee Nowery) Russell, his siblings Mary Alice Salerno, Thomas J. Russell, Jane Russell, Edward Russell and a nephew Timothy Russell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday July 14, 2020 9:30 AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com



