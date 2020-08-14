1/1
James M. Sandusky, 92, of Springfield, died August 11, 2020 at Springfield Senior Commons. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late John T. and Lillian Byrne Sandusky, he had lived in Ridley Park for 57 years before moving to his late residence four years ago. Jim was employed as a Shipper in the International Longshoreman Local #1291 in Philadelphia and then worked at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Upper Providence. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and served in the US Army during World War II. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Gloria R. Farrell Sandusky who died on November 24, 2016 and was brother of the late Matthew Trainor, John Sandusky, William Cullen and Nan Piotrowicz. He is survived by his children; James M. Sandusky, Jr., Dennis J. Sandusky (Rebecca), Patricia Tokarczyk (Justyn), his sister, Sr. Mary Carmela, R.S.M., two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and Charlene McGarrigle who was like a daughter to him. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Sister of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
