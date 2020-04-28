|
|
James (Jim) M. Schickling, age 81, departed this life peacefully at home on Sunday April 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jim was born on February 27, 1939 to the late Winifred (Connolly) and Adam Schickling. He grew up in South Philly and graduated from Bishop John Neumann High School in 1956. Jim was a loving husband to Margaret (nee Cressman) for over 58 years and devoted father to his children Maureen (Joseph) Fisher, James (Christine) Schickling Jr. and Suzanne (David) Russo. He was the proud grandfather to his grandchildren, Lauren, James III and Julie Schickling and Stephen and Brian Russo. Jim retired from Acme Markets, Inc. and later the Delaware County Courthouse. A memorial mass will be celebrated for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrg: O'Leary FH (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020